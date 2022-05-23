Australian group knits world's largest tea cozy

May 23 (UPI) -- A group of Australian knitters came together to knit the world's largest tea cozy, measuring 16.7 feet tall with a circumference of 63.3 feet.

The Knit-A-Row-And-Go knitting group, based in Frankston, Victoria, teamed up with knitters in West Australia and Queensland to knit the massive cozy.

The finished product was made from more than 186 miles of yarn.

The group aimed to beat the Guinness World Record of 11.15 feet tall with a circumference of 36.4 feet.

Evidence from the attempt is being submitted to Guinness for official recognition.