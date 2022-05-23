Blindfolded man catches beach ball 35 times in one minute

May 23 (UPI) -- An Idaho man donned a blindfold and managed to catch a beach ball thrown by a neighbor 35 times in one minute.

David Rush, who has broken more than 200 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, previously broke the record for most blindfolded beach ball catches in 30 seconds with neighbor Johnathan "Hollywood" Hannon throwing.

Hannon, who has broken more than 25 two-person records with Rush, again offered his throwing services for the 60-second version of the record.

Rush said the most important aspect of the record was timing, allowing him to know when to expect the ball and start to close his arms to make the catches.

Rush ended up catching the ball 35 times in one minute, enough to break the previous record of 32.