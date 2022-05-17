Trending
May 17, 2022 / 3:01 PM

Venezuelan man named world's oldest at the age of 112

By Ben Hooper

May 17 (UPI) -- Guinness World Records announced a Venezuelan man has been dubbed the oldest person living (male) just a few days shy of his 113th birthday.

The record-keeping organization announced Juan Vincente Mora, who will turn 113 on May 27, was verified as the oldest man in the world by Robert Young, Guinness World Records' senior consultant for gerontology, and the Gerontology Research Group.

Mora was born in 1909 as one of 10 children, and now has 11 children, 41 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

Mora, who worked as a farmer for decades before selling his last parcel of land at the age of 104, married Ediofina del Rosario Garcia in 1937. Garcia died in 1997.

Mora begins each day with a cup of coffee and breakfast with his family. He remains a devoted Catholic and prays the rosary daily.

The supercentenarian told Guinness World Records that the most important things he has learned in life are "the love of God, the love of family and that we must get up early to work."

Mora was named the record-holder after the previous record-holder, Spanish man Saturnino de la Fuente Garcia, died Jan. 18 at the age of 112 years and 341 days.

Guinness World Records recently announced the oldest person living (female) is Sister Andre of Toulon, France. Her age was verified as 119 years and 95 days.

