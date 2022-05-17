Toddler uses mom's phone to order 31 cheeseburgers delivered

May 17 (UPI) -- A Texas mother learned a lesson about leaving her phone unlocked when her 2-year-old son used DoorDash to order 31 cheeseburgers from McDonald's.

Kelsey Golden of Ricardo said she was working on her computer when her 2-year-old son, Barrett, got a hold of her unlocked phone and managed to use the DoorDash app to order McDonald's delivery.

Advertisement

Golden said she was unaware of her son's actions until a delivery driver arrived at her door with 31 cheeseburgers.

"I didn't know what to do with them, he only ate half of one," Golden told KRIS-TV. "So I posted on a community page on Facebook here in Kingsville and asked if anybody wanted some."

Golden's Facebook post sparked local interest and some neighbors dropped by for free burgers.

Golden said the cheeseburgers cost her $61.58 and Barrett included a $16 tip, bringing her total to $91.70.