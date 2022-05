Students at Johns Hopkins University in Maryland invented an edible "Tastee Tape" designed to keep burritos and similar foods from spilling their contents during mealtime. The tape is clear, but blue dye was added to the image on the right for illustrative purposes. Photo courtesy of the Tastee Tape Team/Johns Hopkins University

May 17 (UPI) -- A team of Johns Hopkins University students are aiming to change the way people eat their burritos with a new invention: edible tape. The Whiting School of Engineering students, who unveiled their "Tastee Tape" project for the school's Engineering Design Day, said they were inspired to create their edible tape by their own experiences with notoriously messy foods such as burritos, tacos and wraps. Advertisement

The chemical and biomolecular engineering students said they aimed to use science to make their lunches less messy.

"First, we learned about the science around tape and different adhesives, and then we worked to find edible counterparts," team member Tyler Guarino said in a Johns Hopkins news release.

The team members said they are not yet disclosing their secret formula because they are in the process of obtaining a patent.

"What I can say is that all its ingredients are safe to consume, are food grade, and are common food and dietary additives," Guarino said.

Guarino said the tape's adhesive is activated by moisture and is designed to remain in place while cooking.