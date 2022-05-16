Trending
May 16, 2022 / 5:03 PM

Florida couple spot alligator in back yard during breakfast

By Ben Hooper

May 16 (UPI) -- A Florida couple sitting down for breakfast looked outside and were confronted with a shocking site: an alligator in their back yard.

Trent and Tina Mermelstein said they were eating breakfast Saturday morning when they spotted the unusual intruder in their back yard.

"We were just eating breakfast, and we saw this big head that looked like a gator, and then it just walked by the window," Trent Mermelstein told WPLG-TV. "I thought it was just my imagination."

The couple soon discovered the gator was very real and contacted authorities.

"We're assuming it came from the pond up there, but our gate was open because it is broken," Tina Mermelstein said.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission dispatched two trappers to the home.

The FWC determined the alligator qualified as a nuisance.

"Generally, an alligator is deemed a nuisance if it is at least four feet in length and the caller believes it poses a threat to people, pets or property," the commission's website states.

The FWC said the gator will have a new home at a farm in West Palm Beach or in Naples.

