May 9, 2022 / 12:23 PM

Idaho man walks with running chainsaw on his chin for world record

By Ben Hooper

May 9 (UPI) -- An Idaho man with a hobby of breaking Guinness World Records achieved one of his most dangerous titles by walking 206 feet and 8 inches with a powered chainsaw balanced on his chin.

David Rush, who has broken more than 200 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, took on the record for farthest distance walked balancing a chainsaw on the chin (powered).

"I tried this record a couple of times before I officially broke it but I was still terrified each time," Rush said. "I wore a helmet, gloves, a thick jacket, a neck gator and long pants but I still felt vulnerable."

Guinness World Records set the minimum distance to originate the record at 32.8 feet, and Rush surpassed the goal by walking 206 feet and 8 inches.

Baby fox rescued from construction site in San Francisco
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Baby fox rescued from construction site in San Francisco
May 9 (UPI) -- Authorities in San Francisco rescued a baby fox who was trapped inside piping at a construction site.
Large snow corn snake captured in Dublin
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Large snow corn snake captured in Dublin
May 9 (UPI) -- A large snow corn snake was spotted and captured by the state police force of the Irish Republic known as the Garda in the Dublin suburb of Lucan.
National Moscato Day was founded by a California winery
Odd News // 4 hours ago
National Moscato Day was founded by a California winery
May 9 (UPI) -- National Moscato Day, celebrated annually on May 9, was started by a California winery in 2012 to celebrate the rising popularity of the sweet white wine.
Entangled sea gull zip lines across utility wire in unusual rescue
Odd News // 2 days ago
Entangled sea gull zip lines across utility wire in unusual rescue
May 6 (UPI) -- A seagull left dangling from a utility wire due to some fishing line attached to its foot was rescued by firefighters who slid the bird along the cable like it was zip line.
2,000-year-old Roman bust bought from Texas Goodwill for $34.99
Odd News // 2 days ago
2,000-year-old Roman bust bought from Texas Goodwill for $34.99
May 6 (UPI) -- A Texas antiques dealer bought a bust for $34.99 from a thrift store and later learned it was a 2,000-year-old Roman relic.
Loose dog hops into Florida detective's passenger seat
Odd News // 2 days ago
Loose dog hops into Florida detective's passenger seat
May 6 (UPI) -- A Florida sheriff's detective made a "new canine friend" when he opened the door of his patrol vehicle and a loose dog jumped into the passenger seat.
'Strange' happenings: 5 times Marvel Comics made odd news headlines
Odd News // 2 days ago
'Strange' happenings: 5 times Marvel Comics made odd news headlines
May 6 (UPI) -- "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is now in theaters, but Marvel Comics has long been associated with the strange -- or, to put it another way, odd.
California couple arrives home to find hundreds of birds in the house
Odd News // 2 days ago
California couple arrives home to find hundreds of birds in the house
May 6 (UPI) -- A California couple returned home after a trip to find the inside of their home had been taken over by hundreds of birds.
Climber becomes the youngest to scale the Seven Volcanic Summits
Odd News // 2 days ago
Climber becomes the youngest to scale the Seven Volcanic Summits
May 6 (UPI) -- A Kuwaiti climber earned a Guinness World Record when he completed his goal of climbing the Seven Volcanic Summits at the age of 24 years and 119 days old.
Flood relief workers rescue cat stranded atop utility pole
Odd News // 2 days ago
Flood relief workers rescue cat stranded atop utility pole
May 6 (UPI) -- Flood relief workers in Manitoba came to the rescue of a cat that fled rising waters and ended up stranded at the top of a utility pole.
