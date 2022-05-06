Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
May 6, 2022 / 4:30 PM

Entangled sea gull zip lines across utility wire in unusual rescue

By Ben Hooper

May 6 (UPI) -- A seagull left dangling from a utility wire due to some fishing line attached to its foot was rescued by firefighters who slid the bird along the cable like it was zip line.

The RSPCA said rescuers and firefighters responded to the Sunderland, England, utility wire to rescue a seagull that became trapped on a utility wire.

Advertisement

Rescuers said the bird had a fishing hook caught on one of its feet and the attached line snagged on the cable while it was flying over it.

Firefighters latched a throw line onto the bird and used it to slide the bird along the cable like a zip line until it was close enough to a pole to be reached by a rescuer.

Veterinarians removed the fishing hook and rescuers said the gull will soon be returned to the wild.

Read More

Loose dog hops into Florida detective's passenger seat California couple arrives home to find hundreds of birds in the house 'Strange' happenings: 5 times Marvel Comics made odd news headlines

Latest Headlines

2,000-year-old Roman bust bought from Texas Goodwill for $34.99
Odd News // 1 hour ago
2,000-year-old Roman bust bought from Texas Goodwill for $34.99
May 6 (UPI) -- A Texas antiques dealer bought a bust for $34.99 from a thrift store and later learned it was a 2,000-year-old Roman relic.
Loose dog hops into Florida detective's passenger seat
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Loose dog hops into Florida detective's passenger seat
May 6 (UPI) -- A Florida sheriff's detective made a "new canine friend" when he opened the door of his patrol vehicle and a loose dog jumped into the passenger seat.
'Strange' happenings: 5 times Marvel Comics made odd news headlines
Odd News // 3 hours ago
'Strange' happenings: 5 times Marvel Comics made odd news headlines
May 6 (UPI) -- "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is now in theaters, but Marvel Comics has long been associated with the strange -- or, to put it another way, odd.
California couple arrives home to find hundreds of birds in the house
Odd News // 2 hours ago
California couple arrives home to find hundreds of birds in the house
May 6 (UPI) -- A California couple returned home after a trip to find the inside of their home had been taken over by hundreds of birds.
Climber becomes the youngest to scale the Seven Volcanic Summits
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Climber becomes the youngest to scale the Seven Volcanic Summits
May 6 (UPI) -- A Kuwaiti climber earned a Guinness World Record when he completed his goal of climbing the Seven Volcanic Summits at the age of 24 years and 119 days old.
Flood relief workers rescue cat stranded atop utility pole
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Flood relief workers rescue cat stranded atop utility pole
May 6 (UPI) -- Flood relief workers in Manitoba came to the rescue of a cat that fled rising waters and ended up stranded at the top of a utility pole.
Police capture pair of roaming goats in Philadelphia
Odd News // 8 hours ago
Police capture pair of roaming goats in Philadelphia
May 6 (UPI) -- A pair of goats named Jack and Jill were apprehended by police after they were spotted roaming the streets of Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood.
Australian man wins $10,000 buying lottery ticket with loose change
Odd News // 9 hours ago
Australian man wins $10,000 buying lottery ticket with loose change
May 6 (UPI) -- An unidentified man from Australia used the loose change in his car to purchase a scratch-off lottery ticket that earned him $10,000.
International No Diet Day was started to promote body acceptance in 1992
Odd News // 10 hours ago
International No Diet Day was started to promote body acceptance in 1992
May 6 (UPI) --  International No Diet Day, an annual celebration of body acceptance observed on May 6, was started by a British feminist in 1992.
Firefighters rescue ducklings from storm drain in Idaho
Odd News // 1 day ago
Firefighters rescue ducklings from storm drain in Idaho
May 5 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Idaho came to the rescue of five ducklings that fell into a storm drain while out walking with their mother.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Texas researchers find dozens of creepy dolls on Gulf Coast beaches
Texas researchers find dozens of creepy dolls on Gulf Coast beaches
Wild rabbit raids the garden section at Colorado Walmart store
Wild rabbit raids the garden section at Colorado Walmart store
Crash covers Missouri road in cans of hard seltzer
Crash covers Missouri road in cans of hard seltzer
Florida woman records coyote being chased off by an otter
Florida woman records coyote being chased off by an otter
River otter spotted in the Detroit River for the first time in 100 years
River otter spotted in the Detroit River for the first time in 100 years
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement