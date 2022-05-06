Entangled sea gull zip lines across utility wire in unusual rescue

May 6 (UPI) -- A seagull left dangling from a utility wire due to some fishing line attached to its foot was rescued by firefighters who slid the bird along the cable like it was zip line.

The RSPCA said rescuers and firefighters responded to the Sunderland, England, utility wire to rescue a seagull that became trapped on a utility wire.

Advertisement

Rescuers said the bird had a fishing hook caught on one of its feet and the attached line snagged on the cable while it was flying over it.

Firefighters latched a throw line onto the bird and used it to slide the bird along the cable like a zip line until it was close enough to a pole to be reached by a rescuer.

Veterinarians removed the fishing hook and rescuers said the gull will soon be returned to the wild.