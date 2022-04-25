Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
April 25, 2022 / 3:11 PM

Two 'corpse flowers' blooming at Florida college's greenhouse

By Ben Hooper

April 25 (UPI) -- A Florida college said smells are in season at the school after one of its two famously stinky "corpse flowers" started to bloom -- and the other is expected to follow shortly.

Rollins College in Winter Park said an Amorphophallus titanum, a plant known as a corpse flower due to the rotting flesh-like scent it emits while blooming, started to bloom in the early hours Monday.

Advertisement

The plant, nicknamed Adsila, started emitting its signature smell about midnight.

"It smells like Florida roadkill in the middle of summer after having been left there for a few days," Rollins College greenhouse manager Alan Chryst told the Orlando Sentinel.

The plants, native to Indonesia, can go several years -- sometimes over a decade -- in between blooms, so greenhouse staff were surprised to learn their other corpse plant, named Racine, would be blooming Tuesday or Wednesday, Chryst said.

The school is live-streaming the corpse flower's blooming.

Another Amorphophallus titanum started blooming last week at Grand Valley State University's Barbara Kindschi Greenhouse in Allendale, Mich.

Read More

Alligator found scratching at front door of Florida home Police rescue deer wedged between bars of metal fence in England Idaho man balances chainsaw on his chin for 37 minutes, 56 seconds

Latest Headlines

Alligator found scratching at front door of Florida home
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Alligator found scratching at front door of Florida home
April 25 (UPI) -- Authorities in Florida responded to a report of an "animal problem" in a residential neighborhood and arrived to find an alligator scratching at the front door of a home.
Police rescue deer wedged between bars of metal fence in England
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Police rescue deer wedged between bars of metal fence in England
April 25 (UPI) -- Police in Britain came to the rescue of a "four-legged suspect" -- a deer -- that became wedged between the bars of a metal fence.
Idaho man balances chainsaw on his chin for 37 minutes, 56 seconds
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Idaho man balances chainsaw on his chin for 37 minutes, 56 seconds
April 25 (UPI) -- An Idaho man recaptured a Guinness World Records title by balancing a chainsaw on his chin for 37 minutes and 56 seconds.
Electric FedEx van travels 260 miles on one charge, breaks world record
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Electric FedEx van travels 260 miles on one charge, breaks world record
April 25 (UPI) -- An all-electric FedEx delivery van broke a Guinness World Record when it made the nearly 260-mile drive from New York City to Washington, D.C., on a single charge.
Firefighters, animal control officers rescue goslings from storm drain
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Firefighters, animal control officers rescue goslings from storm drain
April 25 (UPI) -- Firefighters and animal rescuers in Indiana came to the rescue of two goslings that fell into a storm drain.
World Penguin Day was founded by Antarctica researchers
Odd News // 5 hours ago
World Penguin Day was founded by Antarctica researchers
April 25 (UPI) -- World Penguin Day, celebrated annually on April 25, began with researchers in Antarctica noticed Adelie penguins began their migration every year on almost the exact same date.
Florida zoo announces birth of black-handed spider monkey
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Florida zoo announces birth of black-handed spider monkey
April 25 (UPI) -- The Brevard Zoo located in Melbourne, Fla., has announced the birth of a black-handed spider monkey, classified as vulnerable to extinction.
Three lottery players in Massachusetts win $100,000
Odd News // 8 hours ago
Three lottery players in Massachusetts win $100,000
April 25 (UPI) -- Massachusetts saw a surge of lottery winners as three players won $100,000 over the weekend.
Black bear takes daylight stroll through North Carolina city's downtown
Odd News // 2 days ago
Black bear takes daylight stroll through North Carolina city's downtown
April 22 (UPI) -- A black bear went for a stroll in a North Carolina city's downtown, and police said the bruin incident was the third to which they responded to in as many weeks.
Massive 'elephant's toothpaste' chemical reaction breaks world record
Odd News // 2 days ago
Massive 'elephant's toothpaste' chemical reaction breaks world record
April 22 (UPI) -- Guinness World Records said a toy company broke a record by performing an "elephant's toothpaste" chemical reaction that created 12,095 cubic feet, 1,692.7 cubic inches.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Carolina man secures third big lotto win
North Carolina man secures third big lotto win
Snake slithers across North Carolina woman's doorbell camera
Snake slithers across North Carolina woman's doorbell camera
Pennsylvania man becomes the 11th 'Pac-Man' player to get perfect score
Pennsylvania man becomes the 11th 'Pac-Man' player to get perfect score
Black bear takes daylight stroll through North Carolina city's downtown
Black bear takes daylight stroll through North Carolina city's downtown
Massive 'elephant's toothpaste' chemical reaction breaks world record
Massive 'elephant's toothpaste' chemical reaction breaks world record
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement