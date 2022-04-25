Two 'corpse flowers' blooming at Florida college's greenhouse

April 25 (UPI) -- A Florida college said smells are in season at the school after one of its two famously stinky "corpse flowers" started to bloom -- and the other is expected to follow shortly.

Rollins College in Winter Park said an Amorphophallus titanum, a plant known as a corpse flower due to the rotting flesh-like scent it emits while blooming, started to bloom in the early hours Monday.

The plant, nicknamed Adsila, started emitting its signature smell about midnight.

"It smells like Florida roadkill in the middle of summer after having been left there for a few days," Rollins College greenhouse manager Alan Chryst told the Orlando Sentinel.

The plants, native to Indonesia, can go several years -- sometimes over a decade -- in between blooms, so greenhouse staff were surprised to learn their other corpse plant, named Racine, would be blooming Tuesday or Wednesday, Chryst said.

The school is live-streaming the corpse flower's blooming.

Another Amorphophallus titanum started blooming last week at Grand Valley State University's Barbara Kindschi Greenhouse in Allendale, Mich.