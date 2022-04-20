Michigan school's 'corpse flower' blooms for the first time in 7 years

April 20 (UPI) -- A Michigan college said its rare "corpse flower" is blooming for the first time in seven years and emitting its signature foul odor.

Grand Valley State University said the corpse flower, officially known as Amorphophallus titanum, is blooming at the Barbara Kindschi Greenhouse in Allendale.

The plant, native to Indonesia, earned the nickname corpse flower due to the foul odor it emits while blooming. The smell is frequently compared to that of rotting flesh.

The endangered flowers can take up to 10 years to grow large enough for their first bloom, and often take even longer periods in between blooms. Officials said the current bloom is the first since the flower was brought to GVSU seven years ago.