Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
April 20, 2022 / 4:22 PM

Michigan school's 'corpse flower' blooms for the first time in 7 years

By Ben Hooper

April 20 (UPI) -- A Michigan college said its rare "corpse flower" is blooming for the first time in seven years and emitting its signature foul odor.

Grand Valley State University said the corpse flower, officially known as Amorphophallus titanum, is blooming at the Barbara Kindschi Greenhouse in Allendale.

Advertisement

The plant, native to Indonesia, earned the nickname corpse flower due to the foul odor it emits while blooming. The smell is frequently compared to that of rotting flesh.

The endangered flowers can take up to 10 years to grow large enough for their first bloom, and often take even longer periods in between blooms. Officials said the current bloom is the first since the flower was brought to GVSU seven years ago.

Read More

Bright fireball over Ontario likely left several small meteorites on the ground Woman runs afoul of territorial goose in Florida parking lot Man stacks seven M&M's into a tower for Guinness World Record

Latest Headlines

Ball python found 'chillin' on a shelf' at Indiana Walmart store
Odd News // 28 minutes ago
Ball python found 'chillin' on a shelf' at Indiana Walmart store
April 20 (UPI) -- Animal control officials in Indiana said they were left scratching their heads when a ball python was found "chillin' on a shelf" at a Walmart store.
Florida zoo welcomes baby spider monkey with 'Batman' markings
Odd News // 39 minutes ago
Florida zoo welcomes baby spider monkey with 'Batman' markings
April 20 (UPI) -- A Florida zoo announced the birth of a baby spider monkey with "unique markings" that make it appear the simian has the Batman symbol on its face.
Vanishing act: Exploring the case of the disappearing moon
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Vanishing act: Exploring the case of the disappearing moon
Earth's moon disappeared from view during the month of May in the year 1110, with nary a reason given for the strange phenomenon.
Bright fireball over Ontario likely left several small meteorites on the ground
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Bright fireball over Ontario likely left several small meteorites on the ground
April 20 (UPI) -- Canadian researchers said an unusually bright fireball that lit up the night sky over Ontario likely left numerous meteorite fragments on the ground.
This U.S. town just picked up 4 feet of snow in less than a week
Odd News // 1 hour ago
This U.S. town just picked up 4 feet of snow in less than a week
Two blockbuster April snowstorms struck one community in just a few days' time, leaving feet of snow. The late-season snow has piled up so high that it is setting records.
Woman runs afoul of territorial goose in Florida parking lot
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Woman runs afoul of territorial goose in Florida parking lot
April 20 (UPI) -- A woman's tense encounter with a territorial goose was caught on camera in a Florida parking lot.
Man stacks seven M&M's into a tower for Guinness World Record
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Man stacks seven M&M's into a tower for Guinness World Record
April 20 (UPI) -- An Iraqi man with a talent for balance broke a Guinness World Record by assembling seven M&M's into a tower.
Kittens rescued from inside hardware store wall
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Kittens rescued from inside hardware store wall
April 20 (UPI) -- Firefighters and an animal control officer in Kansas came to the rescue of three kittens that became trapped inside a wall at a hardware store.
Snake slithers across North Carolina woman's doorbell camera
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Snake slithers across North Carolina woman's doorbell camera
April 20 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman whose doorbell camera alerted her to activity on her front porch said she was shocked to check the video feed and see a snake slithering in front of the camera.
Yoga class featuring 114 nationalities breaks world record
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Yoga class featuring 114 nationalities breaks world record
April 20 (UPI) -- A group of 114 yoga enthusiasts who all hail from different countries came together in Qatar and broke the Guinness World Record for most nationalities in a yoga lesson.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

World's largest hockey stick under attack by woodpeckers
World's largest hockey stick under attack by woodpeckers
Michigan man's tongue circumference earns Guinness World Record
Michigan man's tongue circumference earns Guinness World Record
Golf game interrupted by massive alligator in Florida
Golf game interrupted by massive alligator in Florida
Iowa man wins $1M after lottery ticket-printing mistake
Iowa man wins $1M after lottery ticket-printing mistake
Dublin Airport received 12,272 noise complaints from one person in 2021
Dublin Airport received 12,272 noise complaints from one person in 2021
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement