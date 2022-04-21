Police chase loose goat through Florida apartment complex

April 21 (UPI) -- Police in Florida shared body camera footage of a foot chase and "arrest" involving an unusual suspect -- a loose goat.

The Tallahassee Police Department posted a video to YouTube showing what happened when officers responded to an apartment complex to capture a goat running loose around the property.

Advertisement

"Am I supposed to tackle a goat, are you crazy?" an officer asks in the video. "That thing has got pointy things. I'm from New Jersey, we don't see goats!"

The footage shows the officers chasing the goat until it flees into a hallway and is placed under "arrest" by the officers.

"Our officers handle a wide variety of calls for service which occasionally includes the wrangling of stray livestock," the video's description reads.