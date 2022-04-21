Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
April 21, 2022 / 2:15 PM

Police chase loose goat through Florida apartment complex

By Ben Hooper

April 21 (UPI) -- Police in Florida shared body camera footage of a foot chase and "arrest" involving an unusual suspect -- a loose goat.

The Tallahassee Police Department posted a video to YouTube showing what happened when officers responded to an apartment complex to capture a goat running loose around the property.

Advertisement

"Am I supposed to tackle a goat, are you crazy?" an officer asks in the video. "That thing has got pointy things. I'm from New Jersey, we don't see goats!"

The footage shows the officers chasing the goat until it flees into a hallway and is placed under "arrest" by the officers.

"Our officers handle a wide variety of calls for service which occasionally includes the wrangling of stray livestock," the video's description reads.

Read More

British abbey seeks 1,897 vampires to break world record Feline social media star with unusual eyes to serve as 'Mayor of Hell' Snake catcher Stuart McKenzie finds social media stardom in unexpected career

Latest Headlines

British abbey seeks 1,897 vampires to break world record
Odd News // 54 minutes ago
British abbey seeks 1,897 vampires to break world record
April 21 (UPI) -- A British nonprofit that maintains culturally significant sites in England announced it is seeking 1,897 people to don vampire costumes in celebration of the anniversary of "Dracula" being published.
Feline social media star with unusual eyes to serve as 'Mayor of Hell'
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Feline social media star with unusual eyes to serve as 'Mayor of Hell'
April 21 (UPI) -- A cat who became famous on social media for her unusually large eyes and feet is set to become the first non-human to serve a day as mayor of Hell, Mich.
Snake catcher Stuart McKenzie finds social media stardom in unexpected career
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Snake catcher Stuart McKenzie finds social media stardom in unexpected career
April 21 (UPI) -- Stuart McKenzie of Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers in Australia has removed venomous serpents -- and the occasional plastic toy -- from inside and outside Queensland homes.
Sixth Galapagos tortoise born at Auckland Zoo
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Sixth Galapagos tortoise born at Auckland Zoo
April 21 (UPI) -- Auckland Zoo has hatched six Galapagos tortoises in a little over one year.
National High Five Day began on the University of Virginia campus in 2002
Odd News // 7 hours ago
National High Five Day began on the University of Virginia campus in 2002
April 21 (UPI) -- National High Five Day, celebrated annually on the third Thursday in April, originated with three students who set a day aside to slap hands at the University of Virginia in 2002.
Ball python found 'chillin' on a shelf' at Indiana Walmart store
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Ball python found 'chillin' on a shelf' at Indiana Walmart store
April 20 (UPI) -- Animal control officials in Indiana said they were left scratching their heads when a ball python was found "chillin' on a shelf" at a Walmart store.
Florida zoo welcomes baby spider monkey with 'Batman' markings
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Florida zoo welcomes baby spider monkey with 'Batman' markings
April 20 (UPI) -- A Florida zoo announced the birth of a baby spider monkey with "unique markings" that make it appear the simian has the Batman symbol on its face.
Michigan school's 'corpse flower' blooms for the first time in 7 years
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Michigan school's 'corpse flower' blooms for the first time in 7 years
April 20 (UPI) -- A Michigan college said its rare "corpse flower" is blooming for the first time in seven years and emitting its signature foul odor.
Vanishing act: Exploring the case of the disappearing moon
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Vanishing act: Exploring the case of the disappearing moon
Earth's moon disappeared from view during the month of May in the year 1110, with nary a reason given for the strange phenomenon.
Bright fireball over Ontario likely left several small meteorites on the ground
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Bright fireball over Ontario likely left several small meteorites on the ground
April 20 (UPI) -- Canadian researchers said an unusually bright fireball that lit up the night sky over Ontario likely left numerous meteorite fragments on the ground.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Snake slithers across North Carolina woman's doorbell camera
Snake slithers across North Carolina woman's doorbell camera
This U.S. town just picked up 4 feet of snow in less than a week
This U.S. town just picked up 4 feet of snow in less than a week
Ball python found 'chillin' on a shelf' at Indiana Walmart store
Ball python found 'chillin' on a shelf' at Indiana Walmart store
North Carolina man secures third big lotto win
North Carolina man secures third big lotto win
Man stacks seven M&M's into a tower for Guinness World Record
Man stacks seven M&M's into a tower for Guinness World Record
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement