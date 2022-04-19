Trending
World's largest hockey stick under attack by woodpeckers

By Ben Hooper

April 19 (UPI) -- Officials in a British Columbia town said they are looking into options for protecting the world's largest hockey stick from a pair of destructive woodpeckers.

Residents of North Cowichan said they started to see a pair of northern flickers, a type of woodpecker protected by the British Columbia Wildlife Act, perching on the 61,000-pound hockey stick outside the Cowichan Community Center in early April.

One of the birds has been seen pecking holes in the stick, which bird experts said likely means the avian is building a nest.

Community center staff plugged the first hole with steel wool, but the birds had removed it a few days later.

Lori Iannidinardo, chair of the Cowichan Valley Regional District, said a bucket truck will be brought in soon so officials can investigate the holes. Officials said the birds will be left alone for the season if they have established a nest, but if the nest is not yet completed they will look into methods for urging the birds to consider a new location.

