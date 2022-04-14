Trending
April 14, 2022 / 1:26 PM

Los Angeles firefighters return fallen owlet to rooftop nest

By Ben Hooper

April 14 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Los Angeles came to the rescue of an owlet that fell out of its nest on the roof of a house.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said in an Instagram post that firefighters responded to the Woodland Hills neighborhood after a homeowner reported the baby owl stranded on the ground.

The department said the homeowner had attempted to contact Animal Services and the Humane Society, but ended up calling firefighters when neither group was able to come out to the location.

"Probationary Firefighter Hayley Denny donned personal protective equipment and carefully picked up the owlet. She climbed the ladder and successfully placed it back into the nest," LAFD representative Margaret Stewart told KTLA-TV.

The Instagram post included a photo of the owlet after being reunited with its siblings and parent.

