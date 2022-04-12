British tourist reels in 13-foot sawfish off Florida coast

April 12 (UPI) -- A charter fishing company in Florida captured video when a British tourist fishing for sharks hooked a rare sawfish off the state's coast.

Fin & Fly Charters, based in Cocoa Beach, said British tourist Ian Atherton was fishing for sharks about a quarter mile off the coast when he hooked something large.

The company said the tourists and boat crew were stunned when, after about an hour of wrangling, Atherton brought a 13-foot sawfish to the surface of the water.

"It was the catch of a lifetime for him," Capt. Jamie Glasner told WKMG-TV. "We have only caught two sawfish in the last 17 years of business, and the last one was back in August, so it's pretty rare."

The sawfish was released without injury, the charter company said.