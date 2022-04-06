Trending
April 6, 2022 / 4:16 PM

Horse becomes a weekly regular at Dunkin' Donuts in Florida

By Ben Hooper

April 6 (UPI) -- A Florida cowboy and his horse have become local celebrities after repeatedly turning heads with their weekly trips to the local Dunkin' Donuts drive-through.

David Bosselait, a retired bull rider, has become well-known to employees and regulars at the Dunkin' Donuts in LaBelle after he started making weekly treks to the drive-through atop his horse, Jackson.

Bosselait said the round-trip is about 12 miles.

"It's a half-a-day event. Once we make it over the bridge, we head right to Dunkin' Donuts to get our coffee," Bosselait told WBBH-TV.

Bosselait, who has documented some of Jackson's Dunkin' runs on social media, said he always gets a coffee for himself and treat for Jackson.

"His order is just a plain donut hole," he said.

The employees are always happy to see Jackson, Bosselait said.

"They like to pat him, they scratch him, they hand him his donut," Bosselait said.

He said the weekly treks have a positive impact on the horse.

"It's a good experience for Jackson to be around the vehicles and whatnot," he said. "Really shows him patience and, you know, to stay focused."

