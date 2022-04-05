Trending
April 5, 2022 / 2:28 PM

Minnesota woman collects 19,827 cow-related items in 'Mooseum'

By Ben Hooper

April 5 (UPI) -- A Minnesota woman who holds the Guinness World Record for the largest collection of cow-related items said her Cow Collector's Mooseum has grown to 19,827 pieces.

Ruth Klossner, whose home in Lafayette is now known as the Cow Collector's Mooseum, was awarded the Guinness World Record in 2015, when her collection numbered 15,144 pieces.

Klossner said her collection of cow items, which includes toys, statues, snow globes, pillows, clothing, a chess set and even a wine decanting set, now numbers 19,827.

Klossner is offering tours of the Mooseum by appointment, and she holds an open house for cow-loving visitors each year in the summer.

