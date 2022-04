Police in Britain said drivers experienced delays Monday when a truck spilled its load of McVitie's snack biscuits into a roadway in Sandiacre, England. Photo courtesy of Erewash Response/Twitter

April 4 (UPI) -- Police in Britain were dealing with a tasty traffic obstruction Monday when a truck lost its load of cookies in a roadway. Police in the Erewash District of Derbyshire, England, said a truck carrying a large load of McVitie's biscuits lost the snack foods in the middle of Ilkeston Road in Sandiacre. Advertisement

"Please bear with us this evening whilst we try and 'digest' this issue," police tweeted. "A lorry load of McVitie's finest have decided to abandon ship causing a slight obstruction!"

Delays were reported in both directions while authorities worked to clear the road.

There were no reports of injuries from the spilled biscuits.