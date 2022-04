The Sports Bra, which opens its doors Friday in Portland, Ore., is a sports bar dedicated exclusively to women's sports. Photo courtesy of The Sports Bra/Facebook

April 1 (UPI) -- An Oregon bar holding its grand opening Friday is called The Sports Bra and is dedicated exclusively to women's sports. Jenny Nguyen, a chef and founder of The Sports Bra in Portland, said she believes her business is the world's first sports bar dedicated exclusively to women's sports. Advertisement

"Hopefully not for long," Nguyen told The Oregonian newspaper.

Nguyen said she came up with the idea for the bar about four years ago, while watching a championship game at a bar on a small TV with no sound.

"I said something to the effect of 'Man, the only way we're ever gonna have the opportunity to watch women's sports in its full glory is if we had our own place,'" she told KATU-TV.

Nguyen said the bar's first night of business will kick off Friday with a pair of Final Four basketball games, followed by a Portland Thorns soccer game on Saturday.

"I want people to walk in here and feel like maybe it's a regular sports bar and have no idea until they sit down and pay a little more attention," Nguyen said.

Advertisement

The menu for The Sports Bra includes drinks called Title X and Triple Axle.