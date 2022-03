Police in Converse, Texas, responded to a report of "skeletal remains" in a field near a road and arrived to find the object was merely "a plastic prop skeleton." Photo courtesy of the Converse Police Department/Facebook

March 29 (UPI) -- Police in Texas said officers responded to a call about the discovery of "skeletal remains" near a road and arrived to find the cause of the report was "a plastic prop skeleton." The Converse Police Department said an investigation was launched when police received "a report of skeletal remains" discovered near Farm to Market 1516 and Binz-Engleman Road. Advertisement

"Upon arrival, they discovered a plastic prop skeleton discarded in a field," the department said in a Facebook post.

The post said the "remains" were "removed and given a proper burial."

"Let's all work together and discard our trash properly to keep Converse clean," the post said.