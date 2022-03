The Wicklow and District Lions Club and Dominican College broke a Guinness World Record when 252 people dressed up in lion costumes at the school. Photo courtesy of the Wicklow and District Lions Club/Facebook

March 23 (UPI) -- A total 252 people donned lion costumes in an Irish town to set a Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people dressed as lions. The Wicklow and District Lions Club teamed up with students and teachers from the nearby Dominican College to take on the record.

The Lion's Club said Guinness World Records officials told organizers the goal to beat was 250, and a total 252 people in lion costumes were tallied during the event.

The club said it had been planning the record attempt for nearly three years, as planned record attempts in 2020 and 2021 were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.