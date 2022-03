A St. Clair Shores, Mich., home for sale is drawing attention online due to its unusual throne-like toilet. Photo courtesy of Tom Fincham/Community Choice Reality

March 15 (UPI) -- A house listed for $979,000 in the Detroit suburbs is drawing attention online for an unusual feature -- a toilet that resembles an actual throne. The St. Clair Shores house is nicknamed the "House of Charm" in honor of its original resident, Edythe Fern Melrose, TV and radio host known as The Lady of Charm. Advertisement

The home, listed for $979,000 by Tom Fincham of Community Choice Realty, features five bathrooms, but one is drawing particular attention for its toilet -- a high-backed wooden seat that resembles a royal throne. The toilet features a candle holder mounted to its high wooden back.

The house, which also includes an unusual bathtub on wheels, was previously listed for $1.2 million in 2021.