Heavenly Jin restaurant, on the 120th floor of Shanghai Tower, was named the world's highest restaurant in a building by Guinness World Records. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

March 3 (UPI) -- A restaurant that seats customers more than 1,800 feet off the ground in China's tallest skyscraper has been named the highest restaurant in a building by Guinness World Records. Guinness said the Heavenly Jin restaurant, situated on the 120th floor of Shanghai Tower, the tallest building in China and the third-tallest in the world, is at an altitude of 1,825 feet, making it the world's highest restaurant in a building. Advertisement

The eatery took the title from At.mosphere, which is at 1,447.8 feet in Dubai's Burj Khalifa.

Heavenly Jin is part of J Hotel Shanghai Tower, which bills itself as the highest hotel in the world.

The hotel height title is not recognized by Guinness World Records, as the organization requires hotels submitted for height records to occupy an entire building, and the J Hotel only occupies Shanghai Tower's top floors.