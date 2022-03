Roman Sahradyan set a Guinness World Record by doing 23 pull-ups from a helicopter in one minute. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

March 2 (UPI) -- An Armenian athlete set his second Guinness World Record by performing 23 pull-ups in one minute from a flying helicopter. Guinness World Records shared a video showing Roman Sahradyan performing pull-ups from one of the helicopter's skids as it hovers several feet over the ground.

Sahradyan previously set the Guinness World Record for most consecutive gymnastic high bar giants in 2011, when he completed 1,001 of the spinning maneuvers.