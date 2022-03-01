Live cow washes up on Australian beach after being carried away by flood

March 1 (UPI) -- A cow carried away by floodwaters in Australia was found wandering a beach after floating down a river.

The confused cow was spotted wandering Tuesday on Duranbah Beach, near Coolangatta, Queensland, and Tweed Heads, New South Wales.

The cow is believed to have been carried away from its home by floodwaters and washed up in the area after floating more than 3 miles down the Tweed River from a farm in the Terranora area.

Police responded to the beach and were keeping crowds a safe distance away from the bovine.

Animal rescuers were contacted to help devise a plan to relocate the cow.

Heavy rains have caused major flooding this week on Australia's east coast.