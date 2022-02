A Seven Hills, Australia, woman won a $457,268.84 lottery prize with a Saturday Lotto ticket she bought just two minutes before the drawing's cut-off time. Photo courtesy of The Lott

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- An Australian woman won a lottery jackpot of nearly $500,000 with a ticket she bought just 2 minutes before the cut-off time for the drawing. The Seven Hills, New South Wales, woman told The Lott officials she went online to purchase her Saturday Lotto ticket at what was nearly the literal last minute.

"I'm a regular player, but I nearly forgot about it on the weekend. I only got this ticket two minutes before the draw's close," the player said.

The player said she checked her ticket after the drawing Saturday evening.

"I checked my ticket just after the draw. I got online and had a look. I scrolled down. It was a big moment," she recalled.

The ticket earned the woman a Division One prize of $457,268.84.

"This prize is going to put me in a good spot. It's going to keep me very comfortable and allow me to retire early," the winner said. "I don't need anything extravagant in life. I just want to live a comfortable and happy life."