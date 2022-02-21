Mystery kangaroo caught on camera next to Danish road

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- A driver in Denmark captured video of a kangaroo hopping loose next to a road Monday morning and local police said they do not know where the animal came from.

South Zealand and Lolland-Falster police said in a Facebook post that a driver contacted officers Monday morning to report spotting the kangaroo next to a road in Oster Ulslev, Lolland, about 8 a.m.

The driver provided police with cellphone footage of the camera.

Police said they are hoping the owner of the kangaroo will come forward to assist with the capture.

The nearby Knuthenborg Safari Park said a Monday count of its kangaroos confirmed none of the animals was missing.

Police said they are concerned for the safety of the animal, as well as the safety of drivers, if the marsupial wanders into a roadway.