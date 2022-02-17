Raccoon crashes through ceiling of Louisiana State University dining hall

Raccoon on the loose! A raccoon was seen dining in the 459 tonight during its hours of normal operation. TikTok user adrianne.bajon captured the video and shared it to the platform. See below: pic.twitter.com/kMbLSlQK0s— LSU Tiger TV (@lsutigertv) February 17, 2022

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Students eating at a Louisiana State University dining hall had their meals interrupted when a raccoon dropped from above and ran loose through the building.

Witnesses said the raccoon crashed through the ceiling of the 459 Dining Hall during dinner time Wednesday evening, and videos posted to social media show the raccoon running loose through the dining area as students climbed onto chairs and tables to avoid the animal.

One video shared on Twitter by LSU's student-run media station, Tiger TV, shows two men attempting unsuccessfully to capture the raccoon by using a trash can and a broom.

Animal control officers were summoned to the dining hall and successfully escorted the raccoon back outside the building.