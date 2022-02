A Ugandan rolex -- a street food also known as rolled eggs -- broke a Guinness World Record when it was weighed at 451 pounds. YouTuber Raymond Kahuma led the record attempt. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- A Ugandan YouTuber assembled a team of cooks to assemble a record-breaking 451-pound Ugandan rolex -- a popular street food also known as rolled eggs. Raymond Kahuma, a popular YouTube creator in Uganda, worked with a team in Kasokoso, Wakiso District, to cook up a rolex measuring 7.6 feet long and 2.2 feet in diameter at its thickest point. Advertisement

A Ugandan rolex is composed of a fried omelet with various vegetables rolled up in a wheat flower flatbread.

Kahuma said his team spent about a year preparing for the attempt and using trial-and-error to develop the best process for making the oversized street food. He said it took 14 hours and 26 minutes to make the rolex on the day of the attempt.

The resulting snack earned the Guinness World Record for largest Ugandan rolex.