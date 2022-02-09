Seattle-area Mazda drivers report radios are stuck on the local NPR station

Drivers of 2014-17 model Mazda vehicles in the Seattle area reported their vehicles' radios have become stuck on KUOW-FM, the local NPR station. The station said the cause of the issue is under investigation. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Seattle-area drivers of Mazda vehicles from 2014-17 have reported an unusual problem -- their radios are stuck on the local NPR station. KUOW-FM, the Seattle-area NPR station, confirmed it had been contacted by multiple Mazda drivers in the area who reported the HD Radio in the Mazda infotainment center of their vehicles was stuck on the station. Advertisement

The drivers said the radio is frozen on the station and the visuals on the dashboard screen are constantly rebooting, causing a visual hazard for some.

Many drivers have taken to social media to complain about the issue. All of the affected vehicles appear to be Mazda models from 2014-17.

"KUOW is aware of an apparent issue between our signal and some Mazda infotainment systems, causing radios to reboot when they connect to KUOW's 94.9 FM signal," the station said in a statement.

"We have been in contact with Xperi, the company who owns the technology behind HD Radio, and have given them complete access to our transmitters to investigate what is causing this issue," the station said.

Xperi, based in San Jose, Calif., confirmed in a statement that technicians are investigating the issue.

Mazda said in a statement to the Seattle Times that affected customers should contact local dealers "who can submit a goodwill request to the Mazda Warranty department on their behalf, order the parts, and schedule a free repair when the parts arrive."