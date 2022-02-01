Trending
Odd News
Feb. 1, 2022

Giant snow bear sculpture drawing attention next to Ontario highway

By Ben Hooper

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Travelers on an Ontario highway were treated to an unusual sight this week when a local resident built a 10-foot-tall polar bear sculpture out of snow.

Tina Lanteigne of Kingston said in a Facebook post that her husband, Rob, spent three days building the "love bear" in the couple's back yard.

She said the bear was an "early Valentine's surprise."

Lanteigne said Rob built the sculpture -- a polar bear with a heart on its chest -- facing Highway 38 so it could be enjoyed by the community. Rob installed lights so the bear could be seen at night.

"He always goes big," Lanteigne told Global News. "It just brings a smile to everyone's face, which is so nice especially this time of year when so many are so down with all the COVID and stuff."

The bear is dressed in a scarf and holding a glass Coke bottle. Lanteigne said the bear's nose and eyes were made using hockey pucks.

She said the response to the display has inspired her husband to plan future displays.

"Next year, I'm sure there will be something bigger," Lanteigne said. "He always goes above and beyond."

