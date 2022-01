The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles said more than 500 personalized license plate requests were rejected in 2021 for being obscene or objectionable. Photo by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles/Wikimedia Commons

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Florida officials released a list of the personalized license plate requests they rejected in 2021, including "T BUNDY" and "FAAART." The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles said state law allows the agency to reject any vanity plate requests deemed to be obscene or objectionable, and many are rejected by office staff before the requests reach the agency. Advertisement

The department said more than 500 plate requests were rejected in 2021 for containing obscenities including profanity and letter and number combinations deemed to be offensive or making reference to offensive topics. Several others were recalled to the agency after being reported by members of the public.

The rejected plates include "T BUNDY," "FAAART," "2020WTF," "4EVER69," "DRUGMAN," "IFART," "M3TH," "NUUUUTS," "VNASTY," "WHTRA5H," "YASSQWN" and "DR69."