Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Jan. 26, 2022 / 1:29 PM

Connecticut couple's rose grows to 22 feet, 10 inches

By Ben Hooper

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A Connecticut couple said they were shocked when a rose from their 3-year-old bush grew to a height of 22 feet and 10 inches.

Stephen and Amy Boucher said they planted a rose bush in their West Hartford yard about three years ago, and recently Stephen noticed a new stem growing next to the plant.

Advertisement

"I was cleaning everything up and cutting off all the old stuff and I noticed a big green shoot coming up right beside the bush that's already there," Stephen Boucher told WFSB-TV.

The Bouchers observed the stem as it grew to astonishing heights.

"This one has grown to 22 feet, 10 inches, and the current world record for tallest rose bush is 18 feet, 8 inches," Stephen Boucher said.

The 18-foot, 8-inch rose bush was grown by Robert Bendel of Morristown, N.J., in 2009.

The couple said they are hoping to have their rose officially recognized by Guinness World Records.

They said the rose has captured the attention of their community.

"People coming by, wanting to see it. ... People we haven't seen in years coming by having coffee, neighbors we've never met coming and looking at it," Amy Boucher said.

Advertisement

Read More

Driver uninjured when concrete crashes through windshield London Underground trains delayed by stubborn swan on the tracks Bathroom break earns South Carolina man a $200,000 lottery prize

Latest Headlines

Driver uninjured when concrete crashes through windshield
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Driver uninjured when concrete crashes through windshield
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A driver said he feels lucky to be alive and uninjured after a chunk of concrete fell from a Massachusetts overpass and crashed through the windshield of his car.
London Underground trains delayed by stubborn swan on the tracks
Odd News // 21 hours ago
London Underground trains delayed by stubborn swan on the tracks
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Numerous London Underground trains experienced delays and cancellations when a swan planted itself on the tracks and refused to move for more than an hour.
Bathroom break earns South Carolina man a $200,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Bathroom break earns South Carolina man a $200,000 lottery prize
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man said his urgent need for a bathroom break led to his winning a $200,000 lottery jackpot.
Trapped poodle rescued from under seat of owner's SUV
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Trapped poodle rescued from under seat of owner's SUV
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Police, a firefighter, an animal control officer and a veterinarian came together in Massachusetts to rescue a 10-year-old poodle who ended up trapped under the seat of his owner's SUV.
Wedding ring lost for 30 years found under carpet at man's former home
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Wedding ring lost for 30 years found under carpet at man's former home
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- An Alabama man was reunited with his long-lost wedding ring 30 years later when the new residents of his former home found it while pulling up an old carpet.
Idaho man breaks 52 Guinness World Records in 52 weeks
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Idaho man breaks 52 Guinness World Records in 52 weeks
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- An Idaho man is celebrating accomplishing an unusual goal: breaking 52 Guinness World Records in 52 weeks.
Huge snapping turtle rescued from Baltimore gutter
Odd News // 1 day ago
Huge snapping turtle rescued from Baltimore gutter
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Baltimore said they were left scratching their heads when a massive snapping turtle was found wandering in a gutter.
Home of off-Broadway's 'Perfect Crime' temporarily closed due to crime
Odd News // 1 day ago
Home of off-Broadway's 'Perfect Crime' temporarily closed due to crime
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- An off-Broadway play appropriately titled Perfect Crime had to cancel performances due to a real crime -- someone stole the copper pipes from the theater's basement.
Viral TikTok video of Swiss village tricks Florida woman into visiting N.C. town
Odd News // 1 day ago
Viral TikTok video of Swiss village tricks Florida woman into visiting N.C. town
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A prank video on TikTok fooled a disappointed Florida woman into visiting a North Carolina town she expected to look like Switzerland -- and now the town's mayor has weighed in.
52,341 stuffed bears tossed onto ice at Pennsylvania hockey game
Odd News // 1 day ago
52,341 stuffed bears tossed onto ice at Pennsylvania hockey game
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania hockey team's Teddy Bear Toss event set a new record when fans tossed 52,341 stuffed bears onto the ice.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russian YouTuber's retractable lightsaber earns Guinness World Record
Russian YouTuber's retractable lightsaber earns Guinness World Record
Idaho man breaks 52 Guinness World Records in 52 weeks
Idaho man breaks 52 Guinness World Records in 52 weeks
52,341 stuffed bears tossed onto ice at Pennsylvania hockey game
52,341 stuffed bears tossed onto ice at Pennsylvania hockey game
Rescuers attach sausages to drones to lure dog to safety in England
Rescuers attach sausages to drones to lure dog to safety in England
London Underground trains delayed by stubborn swan on the tracks
London Underground trains delayed by stubborn swan on the tracks
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement