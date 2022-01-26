Connecticut couple's rose grows to 22 feet, 10 inches

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A Connecticut couple said they were shocked when a rose from their 3-year-old bush grew to a height of 22 feet and 10 inches.

Stephen and Amy Boucher said they planted a rose bush in their West Hartford yard about three years ago, and recently Stephen noticed a new stem growing next to the plant.

"I was cleaning everything up and cutting off all the old stuff and I noticed a big green shoot coming up right beside the bush that's already there," Stephen Boucher told WFSB-TV.

The Bouchers observed the stem as it grew to astonishing heights.

"This one has grown to 22 feet, 10 inches, and the current world record for tallest rose bush is 18 feet, 8 inches," Stephen Boucher said.

The 18-foot, 8-inch rose bush was grown by Robert Bendel of Morristown, N.J., in 2009.

The couple said they are hoping to have their rose officially recognized by Guinness World Records.

They said the rose has captured the attention of their community.

"People coming by, wanting to see it. ... People we haven't seen in years coming by having coffee, neighbors we've never met coming and looking at it," Amy Boucher said.