Justin Dyar of Lake Homes Realty said a diamond wedding ring lost by an Alabama man 30 years ago was returned to him after the new residents of the man's former home found it underneath an old basement carpet. Photo courtesy of Smith Lake Alabama Homes and Land from Justin Dyar at Lake Homes Realty/Facebook

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- An Alabama man was reunited with his long-lost wedding ring 30 years later when the new residents of his former home found it while pulling up an old carpet. Justin Dyar of Lake Homes Realty said a couple identified as Mr. and Mrs. Green, ages 93 and 92, contacted him to sell their home on Lewis Smith Lake in 2019, and it successfully sold in late 2021. Advertisement

Dyar said the new residents of the home were renovating the house when they found a diamond ring underneath the basement carpet.

"Turns out, this is Mr. Green's wedding band that has been lost since the house was built," Dyar said in a Facebook post.

Dyar said Green had lost his ring during the construction of the home in the 1990s and hadn't seen it for 30 years.

"It has now been returned to the Greens and they can enjoy this special piece that has been gone for so long," Dyar wrote. "They appreciate the new owners for reaching out and returning this priceless heirloom to them."