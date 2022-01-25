Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Jan. 25, 2022 / 12:43 PM

52,341 stuffed bears tossed onto ice at Pennsylvania hockey game

By Ben Hooper

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania hockey team's Teddy Bear Toss event set a new record when fans tossed 52,341 stuffed bears onto the ice.

The Hershey Bears, an American Hockey League team, held the Teddy Bear Toss during its Saturday game against the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Advertisement

The event called on spectators to throw teddy bears onto the ice after the Bears scored their first goal, which came early in the first period.

The 52,341 teddy bears tossed onto the ice broke the previous record of 45,765, which was set by the same team in 2019. The Bears did not have a Teddy Bear Toss in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The stuffed animals collected during the event are being distributed to more than 25 local organizations, including the Dauphin County Children and Youth, Cocoa Packs, Boys & Girls Club of Harrisburg, Palmyra Lions Club, Autism Society Greater Harrisburg Area and Children's Miracle Network Hershey.

The Bears won the game 5-0.

Read More

Man wins $4 million Mega Millions prize using fortune cookie numbers Horse runs through narrow gap between two Egyptian trains in viral video Hotel-invading raccoon rescued from engine compartment of SUV

Latest Headlines

Home of off-Broadway's 'Perfect Crime' temporarily closed due to crime
Odd News // 38 minutes ago
Home of off-Broadway's 'Perfect Crime' temporarily closed due to crime
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- An off-Broadway play appropriately titled Perfect Crime had to cancel performances due to a real crime -- someone stole the copper pipes from the theater's basement.
Viral TikTok video of Swiss village tricks Florida woman into visiting N.C. town
Odd News // 43 minutes ago
Viral TikTok video of Swiss village tricks Florida woman into visiting N.C. town
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A prank video on TikTok fooled a disappointed Florida woman into visiting a North Carolina town she expected to look like Switzerland -- and now the town's mayor has weighed in.
Man wins $4 million Mega Millions prize using fortune cookie numbers
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Man wins $4 million Mega Millions prize using fortune cookie numbers
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said the lottery numbers that earned him a $4 million prize from a Mega Millions drawing came from an unusual source: a fortune cookie.
Horse runs through narrow gap between two Egyptian trains in viral video
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Horse runs through narrow gap between two Egyptian trains in viral video
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A passenger on a train in India captured video of the moment a horse ran through the narrow gap between a moving train and a stationary train and survived the experience.
Hotel-invading raccoon rescued from engine compartment of SUV
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Hotel-invading raccoon rescued from engine compartment of SUV
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Florida were summoned to assist a raccoon that found itself on the third floor of a hotel before fleeing into the engine compartment of an SUV.
Man breaks Guinness World Record with 109 fingertip pushups in minute
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Man breaks Guinness World Record with 109 fingertip pushups in minute
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- An athlete in India broke his own Guinness World Record by completing 109 pushups with his finger tips in one minute.
Security camera captures Amazon delivery driver's bear encounter
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Security camera captures Amazon delivery driver's bear encounter
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A California homeowner's security camera was recording when an Amazon driver making a delivery to the house came face to face with a wandering bear.
Wisconsin's Ice Castles attraction features ice-sculpted tunnels, slides
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Wisconsin's Ice Castles attraction features ice-sculpted tunnels, slides
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin attraction featuring ice-sculpted castles, tunnels, slides and other structures opened to the public after about 4,000 man-hours of preparation.
Russian YouTuber's retractable lightsaber earns Guinness World Record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Russian YouTuber's retractable lightsaber earns Guinness World Record
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A Russian YouTuber has been recognized by Guinness World Records as the inventor of the world's first retractable lightsaber.
Georgia firefighters rescue deer entangled in soccer net
Odd News // 1 day ago
Georgia firefighters rescue deer entangled in soccer net
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Georgia rescued an athletic deer that became entangled in a goal net at a soccer complex.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Man wins $300,000 lottery prize while waiting at drive-through
Man wins $300,000 lottery prize while waiting at drive-through
Music legend Neil Young gives Spotify ultimatum over Joe Rogan COVID-19 misinformation
Music legend Neil Young gives Spotify ultimatum over Joe Rogan COVID-19 misinformation
Security camera captures Amazon delivery driver's bear encounter
Security camera captures Amazon delivery driver's bear encounter
Wildlife rescuers try to identify mystery animal that might be dog or coyote
Wildlife rescuers try to identify mystery animal that might be dog or coyote
Spilled potatoes freeze to Minnesota highway after truck crash
Spilled potatoes freeze to Minnesota highway after truck crash
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement