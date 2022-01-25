Trending
Odd News
Jan. 25, 2022 / 5:25 PM

London Underground trains delayed by stubborn swan on the tracks

By Ben Hooper

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Numerous London Underground trains experienced delays and cancellations when a swan planted itself on the tracks and refused to move for more than an hour.

Commuters at the South Acton station captured photos and videos Monday evening of the stubborn swan.

The London Underground said trains were unable to travel between Willesden Junction and Richmond during the swan's sit-in. Fourteen trains had their routes canceled or redirected while workers attempted to coax the bird off the tracks.

The swan finally stood up, and workers wrangled the bird to the Kingswood Road station entrance, where rescuers with London Wildlife Protection picked it up.

"The bird was so disorientated it simply did not know what to do. When we measured him, he was underweight, so it's likely that he simply did not have the strength to fly away. He was very lucky not to have any injuries though and avoid the electrified rails," London Wildlife Protection said in a statement provided to MyLondon.

The swan was kept overnight and released back into a flock Tuesday morning.

