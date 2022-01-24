Trending
Odd News
Jan. 24, 2022 / 5:58 PM

Horse runs through narrow gap between two Egyptian trains in viral video

By Ben Hooper

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A passenger on a train in India captured video of the moment a horse ran through the narrow gap between a moving train and a stationary train and survived the experience.

The video, filmed aboard a train moving through the Manqabad area in Upper Egypt, shows passengers putting their heads out through windows to watch a horse galloping next to the train.

The equine runs in the narrow gap between the moving train and a train parked on the tracks only a few feet away, managing to avoid striking either vehicle.

The passengers cheer for the horse when it emerges from the other side, apparently unscathed.

The footage went viral online and was shared on Twitter by Dipanshu Kabra, a spokesman for the Indian Police Service.

"It's like a life lesson in a short video," Kabra wrote. "Don't get distracted by getting stuck in the midst of difficulties. Just keep moving forward by having faith in yourself."

Latest Headlines

Hotel-invading raccoon rescued from engine compartment of SUV
Odd News // 38 minutes ago
Hotel-invading raccoon rescued from engine compartment of SUV
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Florida were summoned to assist a raccoon that found itself on the third floor of a hotel before fleeing into the engine compartment of an SUV.
Man breaks Guinness World Record with 109 fingertip pushups in minute
Odd News // 44 minutes ago
Man breaks Guinness World Record with 109 fingertip pushups in minute
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- An athlete in India broke his own Guinness World Record by completing 109 pushups with his finger tips in one minute.
Security camera captures Amazon delivery driver's bear encounter
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Security camera captures Amazon delivery driver's bear encounter
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A California homeowner's security camera was recording when an Amazon driver making a delivery to the house came face to face with a wandering bear.
Wisconsin's Ice Castles attraction features ice-sculpted tunnels, slides
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Wisconsin's Ice Castles attraction features ice-sculpted tunnels, slides
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin attraction featuring ice-sculpted castles, tunnels, slides and other structures opened to the public after about 4,000 man-hours of preparation.
Russian YouTuber's retractable lightsaber earns Guinness World Record
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Russian YouTuber's retractable lightsaber earns Guinness World Record
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A Russian YouTuber has been recognized by Guinness World Records as the inventor of the world's first retractable lightsaber.
Georgia firefighters rescue deer entangled in soccer net
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Georgia firefighters rescue deer entangled in soccer net
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Georgia rescued an athletic deer that became entangled in a goal net at a soccer complex.
Woman checking her email spam folder discovers $3M lottery jackpot
Odd News // 3 days ago
Woman checking her email spam folder discovers $3M lottery jackpot
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman checking her email spam folder for a missing message made a far more surprising discovery -- she had won a $3 million lottery jackpot.
Kid exasperated by snow strikes chord with viewers around world
Odd News // 3 days ago
Kid exasperated by snow strikes chord with viewers around world
Not many kids would admit to wanting to be in school on a snow day, but after a hard day of snow shoveling, 9-year-old Toronto resident Carter Trozzolo was ready to head back into the classroom.
Australian woman finds scorpion in package of broccoli
Odd News // 3 days ago
Australian woman finds scorpion in package of broccoli
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- An Australian woman said she was shocked to open a package of broccoli from a local supermarket to discover a live scorpion lurking inside.
Rescuers attach sausages to drones to lure dog to safety in England
Odd News // 3 days ago
Rescuers attach sausages to drones to lure dog to safety in England
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Rescuers working to draw a runaway dog away from dangerous mud flats in England lured the canine to safety by attaching a sausage to a drone.
