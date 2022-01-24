Horse runs through narrow gap between two Egyptian trains in viral video

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A passenger on a train in India captured video of the moment a horse ran through the narrow gap between a moving train and a stationary train and survived the experience.

The video, filmed aboard a train moving through the Manqabad area in Upper Egypt, shows passengers putting their heads out through windows to watch a horse galloping next to the train.

The equine runs in the narrow gap between the moving train and a train parked on the tracks only a few feet away, managing to avoid striking either vehicle.

The passengers cheer for the horse when it emerges from the other side, apparently unscathed.

The footage went viral online and was shared on Twitter by Dipanshu Kabra, a spokesman for the Indian Police Service.

"It's like a life lesson in a short video," Kabra wrote. "Don't get distracted by getting stuck in the midst of difficulties. Just keep moving forward by having faith in yourself."