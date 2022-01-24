Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Jan. 24, 2022 / 1:50 PM

Russian YouTuber's retractable lightsaber earns Guinness World Record

By Ben Hooper

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A Russian YouTuber has been recognized by Guinness World Records as the inventor of the world's first retractable lightsaber.

Alex Burkan, who runs the Alex Lab channel on YouTube, unveiled his Star Wars-inspired invention, which produces a plasma blade that measures more than 3 feet in length and burns at a temperature of 5,072 degrees -- hot enough to cut through steel.

Advertisement

"The key component of my lightsaber is an electrolyzer. An electrolyzer is a device that can generate a huge amount of hydrogen and oxygen and compress the gas to any pressure without a mechanical compressor," Burkan told Guinness World Records.

He said it took hundreds of experiments to get his apparatus to match the size and shape of a lightsaber hilt.

"This is a first prototype so it has lots of limitations. It works for only 30 seconds on full power, the hydrogen torch is not as stable as it could be and you can easily see it when it moves. Sometimes the lightsaber just blows up in your hand because of hydrogen flashback," he said.

Fellow YouTuber Hacksmith Industries, aka James Hobson, previously earned a Guinness World Record for creating the world's first retractable proto-lightsaber. Hacksmith's version of the Jedi weapon requires an external power source -- hydrogen and oxygen tanks attached to a backpack -- while Burkan's lightsaber is entirely self-contained.

Advertisement

"The Hacksmith version is much more powerful, it definitely works longer than 30 seconds. Our duel would be extremely fast and furious, because I have only 30 seconds to win," Burkan said.

Burkan said he and Hobson have a friendly rivalry.

"Sometimes we discuss our current projects. Sometimes we threaten each other with our new inventions, but we always support each other," he said.

Read More

Georgia firefighters rescue deer entangled in soccer net Woman checking her email spam folder discovers $3M lottery jackpot Australian woman finds scorpion in package of broccoli

Latest Headlines

Wisconsin's Ice Castles attraction features ice-sculpted tunnels, slides
Odd News // 35 minutes ago
Wisconsin's Ice Castles attraction features ice-sculpted tunnels, slides
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin attraction featuring ice-sculpted castles, tunnels, slides and other structures opened to the public after about 4,000 man-hours of preparation.
Georgia firefighters rescue deer entangled in soccer net
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Georgia firefighters rescue deer entangled in soccer net
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Georgia rescued an athletic deer that became entangled in a goal net at a soccer complex.
Woman checking her email spam folder discovers $3M lottery jackpot
Odd News // 2 days ago
Woman checking her email spam folder discovers $3M lottery jackpot
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman checking her email spam folder for a missing message made a far more surprising discovery -- she had won a $3 million lottery jackpot.
Kid exasperated by snow strikes chord with viewers around world
Odd News // 2 days ago
Kid exasperated by snow strikes chord with viewers around world
Not many kids would admit to wanting to be in school on a snow day, but after a hard day of snow shoveling, 9-year-old Toronto resident Carter Trozzolo was ready to head back into the classroom.
Australian woman finds scorpion in package of broccoli
Odd News // 2 days ago
Australian woman finds scorpion in package of broccoli
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- An Australian woman said she was shocked to open a package of broccoli from a local supermarket to discover a live scorpion lurking inside.
Rescuers attach sausages to drones to lure dog to safety in England
Odd News // 2 days ago
Rescuers attach sausages to drones to lure dog to safety in England
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Rescuers working to draw a runaway dog away from dangerous mud flats in England lured the canine to safety by attaching a sausage to a drone.
French physicists create bubble that takes more than a year to pop
Odd News // 3 days ago
French physicists create bubble that takes more than a year to pop
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- A team of French physicists announced they blew a bubble that lasted for 465 days before popping.
Missouri corn art pays tribute to the Kansas City Chiefs
Odd News // 3 days ago
Missouri corn art pays tribute to the Kansas City Chiefs
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- A Missouri company specializing in custom corn art used a large field to pay tribute to the Kansas City Chiefs with a message: "KC Got Their Swagger Back."
Carrot-suited runner breaks marathon world record in Arizona
Odd News // 3 days ago
Carrot-suited runner breaks marathon world record in Arizona
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- A Utah runner broke a world record by completing an Arizona marathon in 2 hours, 44 minutes,12 seconds while dressed as a carrot.
Wildlife rescuers try to identify mystery animal that might be dog or coyote
Odd News // 3 days ago
Wildlife rescuers try to identify mystery animal that might be dog or coyote
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Wildlife experts in Pennsylvania said they are having genetic testing done to identify a mystery animal that might be a dog or a coyote.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Australian woman finds scorpion in package of broccoli
Australian woman finds scorpion in package of broccoli
Wildlife rescuers try to identify mystery animal that might be dog or coyote
Wildlife rescuers try to identify mystery animal that might be dog or coyote
Woman checking her email spam folder discovers $3M lottery jackpot
Woman checking her email spam folder discovers $3M lottery jackpot
Kid exasperated by snow strikes chord with viewers around world
Kid exasperated by snow strikes chord with viewers around world
Indian artist breaks Guinness World Record with massive drawing
Indian artist breaks Guinness World Record with massive drawing
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement