Dec. 4 (UPI) -- A Canadian YouTuber earned a Guinness World Record by taking his engineering skills to a galaxy far, far away, and building the world's first retractable proto-lightsaber.

James Hobson said he and his team at Hacksmith Industries were inspired by the Star Wars films to create their own version of a retractable plasma lightsaber.

The lightsaber has a hilt designed to resemble those used by the Jedi Knights, but is attached to tanks of liquid propane gas and oxygen gas to create the high level of heat required to make the plasma beam. The "blade" can be extended and retracted with the push of a button.

The innovation earned Hobson a Guinness World Record for creating the world's first retractable proto-lightsaber. The video shared by Guinness shows Hobson using the lightsaber to cut though objects including a Stormtrooper mannequin and various metals.