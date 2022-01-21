Woman checking her email spam folder discovers $3M lottery jackpot

Laura Spears of Oakland County, Mich., said she was checking her email spam folder for a missing message when she spotted an email from the Michigan Lottery informing her that she had won a $3 million Mega Millions jackpot. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman checking her email spam folder for a missing message made a far more surprising discovery -- she had won a $3 million lottery jackpot. Laura Spears, 55, of Oakland County, told Michigan Lottery officials she bought a ticket for the Dec. 31 Mega Millions drawing on MichiganLottery.com. Advertisement

"I saw an ad on Facebook that the Mega Millions jackpot was getting pretty high, so I got on my account and bought a ticket," Spears said. "A few days later, I was looking for a missing email from someone, so I checked the spam folder in my email account."

Spears said a message from the Michigan Lottery caught her eye.

"That's when I saw an email from the lottery saying I had won a prize. I couldn't believe what I was reading, so I logged in to my Lottery account to confirm the message in the email. It's all still so shocking to me that I really won $3 million," she said.

The winner said her prize money will allow her to plan an early retirement.

Spears said she has taken measures to prevent the same situation from occurring in the future.

Advertisement

"I definitely added the Michigan Lottery to my safe senders list just in case I ever get lucky enough to receive another email about a huge prize," Spears said.