Jan. 19, 2022

Possibly world's largest potato to receive DNA test in bid for Guinness record

By Ben Hooper

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- A New Zealand couple who grew what they believe to be the world's largest potato said a sliver of the spud has been sent for DNA testing in their bid to have it declared a Guinness World Record.

Colin and Donna Craig-Brown, who found the titanic tuber in their Waikato garden in the fall, said the potato -- dubbed "Dug the Spud" -- was weighed under supervision at more than 17 pounds, dwarfing the current Guinness record of 10 pounds, 14 ounces.

The Craig-Browns said they have been in contact with Guinness World Records, but the organization keeps responding with requests for more evidence.

"It's just a never-ending case of having to do whatever they ask for next," Colin Craig-Brown told Newshub.

The couple submitted photos, video and a statement of verification from an agronomist, but Guinness has now requested a DNA test be performed to confirm Dug's species.

"They need to know what genus it is, what variety it is, you know, what his grandfather's name was," Colin Craig-Brown said.

The couple said a sliver from Dug is being sent to Lincoln University in Scotland for DNA analysis.

"We will do everything they ask of us ... so at the end of the day, they can say yes or no," Colin Craig-Brown told Stuff.co.nz.

The couple said Dug has lost some weight as a result of liquid loss, and is being kept frozen until they get official word from Guinness.

