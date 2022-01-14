Wedding ring found on Chicago sidewalk returned to owner

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- A Chicago man who found a wedding ring on a sidewalk said he was able to return the lost item to its owner after his social media post went viral.

Jonah Newman said he was walking with his wife, Amy Kirscher, on Sunday afternoon when they found a wedding ring on the sidewalk in front of a Wicker Park home.

The ring was inscribed with the message, "I love you," and the date of the owner's wedding.

Newman's Twitter post about the ring went viral with thousands of retweets, and he posted an update Thursday saying the owner had been found.

"The ring is now back on the hand of its owner, who lost it while delivering groceries for Instacart on Sunday," Newman tweeted. "He and his wife are celebrating their 7th anniversary at the end of the month. Thanks to everyone who helped spread the word!"