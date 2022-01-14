Large, green fireball lights the night sky over Hungary

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- A large green fireball illuminated the night sky over Hungary and was captured on video from various locations around the country.

Witnesses reported spotting the fireball, a particularly bright meteor, streaking across the sky shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday.

The light in the night sky was spotted all across Hungary, and was caught on camera by multiple witnesses.

It was unclear whether the entire meteor burned up in the atmosphere or whether any pieces made impact with the ground.