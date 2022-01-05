Trending
Jan. 5, 2022 / 3:49 PM

Ship arrives in Russia with cargo of cars encased in ice and snow

By Ben Hooper

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A ship that hit severe weather in the Sea of Japan arrived in Russia with its load of new cars encased in snow and ice.

The car carrier Sun Rio was loaded with new cars in Busan, South Korea, and arrived in Vladivostok a few days later with the ship and its vehicular cargo covered in ice and snow.

Footage of the cars being unloaded shows them covered in several inches of ice, with some appearing to have their windows shattered from the cold.

The ship had gone through extreme weather in the Sea of Japan, where high winds and low temperatures caused sea water to wash over the deck and freeze on any surfaces it touched.

The Sun Rio is owned by Duwon Shipping Co. Ltd., registered in South Korea.

