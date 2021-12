A Gaithersburg, Md., man bought scratch-off lottery tickets as a "pre-holiday surprise" for his wife and one of them turned out to be a $50,000 winner. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A Maryland man's "pre-holiday surprise" for his wife proved to be a generous gift when the scratch-off lottery ticket won a $50,000 jackpot. The Gaithersburg man told Maryland Lottery officials he was heading home from a job site, when he stopped at the Quince Orchard Shell in Gaithersburg to buy a few scratch-off tickets for his wife. Advertisement

"She loves scratch-offs, so I stopped to pick up a few for a pre-holiday surprise," the man said.

The couple scratched off the tickets together that evening, and the wife's last ticket, a $10 Ca$h Bonus scratch-off, led to her second surprise of the day.

"She scratched off a $10,000 prize and showed it to me. Then, several more appeared one by one," he said.

The ticket earned the couple a total jackpot of $50,000.

"I still don't believe it. This is very exciting," the man said.

The winning couple said they plan to use their winnings to pay off bills and help their parents.