Odd News
Dec. 28, 2021 / 12:33 PM

Viral TikTok post leads women in Boston, England to swap homes

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A Boston woman is temporarily trading apartments with a British woman after a viral TikTok post inspired by the film The Holiday.

Grade Gagnon, of Boston, said she was watching 2006 film The Holiday around Thanksgiving when she got the idea to attempt a real-world version of the movie's premise: two women in different countries swapping homes for vacations.

Gagnon posted a video to TikTok that showed off her Boston apartment and asked if anyone in England wanted to trade homes during the holidays for dueling vacations.

"I was getting flooded with responses. It got to be a little bit overwhelming at one point," Gagnon told CBS Boston.

One response from Bath resident Flo Patterson drew Gagnon's attention.

"It was sort of a whim for both of us, but I just thought, why not? I think we've been stuck inside for so long that why not grab life and just do it," Patterson said.

The two women said the company HomeExchange helped them facilitate their temporary trade.

"I get to meet her family and I get to meet her friends and I get to stay in her lovely flat in Bath and I get to experience what life is like for Flo, and I think that's the coolest part," Gagnon said.

Patterson said she also is excited about the change of scenery.

"Just a different type of city I think will be amazing. So sort of high-rise and things like that is just fascinating. And for Grace I think it will be great to sort of see like really, really amazing history of Bath," Patterson said.

Latest Headlines

Pennsylvania farm seeks Christmas tree donations to feed goats
Odd News // 21 minutes ago
Pennsylvania farm seeks Christmas tree donations to feed goats
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania farm is asking revelers cleaning up from the holidays to donate their used Christmas trees to feed a herd of goats.
Lottery vending machine mistake earns Maryland woman $50,000
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Lottery vending machine mistake earns Maryland woman $50,000
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman said accidentally pushing the wrong button while using a lottery vending machine led to her winning a $50,000 prize.
Kitten rescued from engine compartment of vehicle in Pennsylvania
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Kitten rescued from engine compartment of vehicle in Pennsylvania
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Pennsylvania came to the rescue of a kitten heard crying in the engine compartment of a moving car.
Second time capsule found under Robert E. Lee statue pedestal in Virginia
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Second time capsule found under Robert E. Lee statue pedestal in Virginia
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Crews clearing the site that once hosted a Robert E. Lee statue in Virginia said they have found a second time capsule believed to be the one researchers originally sought.
Listing for all-black 'goth home' in Illinois goes viral
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Listing for all-black 'goth home' in Illinois goes viral
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- An unusual properly listing in Illinois is going viral after the pitch black house was dubbed the "goth home" online.
Firefighters rescue dog stranded on freeway overpass ledge
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Firefighters rescue dog stranded on freeway overpass ledge
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Firefighters in California used a ladder truck to come to the rescue of a dog spotted stranded on the ledge of a freeway overpass.
New Hampshire brothers have been regifting same box of candy for 34 years
Odd News // 20 hours ago
New Hampshire brothers have been regifting same box of candy for 34 years
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- A pair of New Hampshire brothers have been observing an unusual holiday tradition for more than three decades -- regifting the same box of candy each year for Christmas.
Man juggles blindfolded for 32 minutes to break own Guinness record
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Man juggles blindfolded for 32 minutes to break own Guinness record
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- An Idaho man who has broken more than 200 Guinness World Records returned to his very first title and juggled blindfolded for more than 30 minutes to break his own record.
Cow that escaped New York slaughterhouse moves to sanctuary
Odd News // 1 day ago
Cow that escaped New York slaughterhouse moves to sanctuary
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- A young cow that escaped from a New York City slaughterhouse has been moved to a new permanent home at a New Jersey sanctuary.
Texas woman's stolen class ring returned 18 years later
Odd News // 1 day ago
Texas woman's stolen class ring returned 18 years later
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- A Texas woman whose class ring was stolen during a burglary 18 years ago was reunited with the long-lost item on Christmas Day.
