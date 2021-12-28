Viral TikTok post leads women in Boston, England to swap homes

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A Boston woman is temporarily trading apartments with a British woman after a viral TikTok post inspired by the film The Holiday.

Grade Gagnon, of Boston, said she was watching 2006 film The Holiday around Thanksgiving when she got the idea to attempt a real-world version of the movie's premise: two women in different countries swapping homes for vacations.

Gagnon posted a video to TikTok that showed off her Boston apartment and asked if anyone in England wanted to trade homes during the holidays for dueling vacations.

"I was getting flooded with responses. It got to be a little bit overwhelming at one point," Gagnon told CBS Boston.

One response from Bath resident Flo Patterson drew Gagnon's attention.

"It was sort of a whim for both of us, but I just thought, why not? I think we've been stuck inside for so long that why not grab life and just do it," Patterson said.

The two women said the company HomeExchange helped them facilitate their temporary trade.

"I get to meet her family and I get to meet her friends and I get to stay in her lovely flat in Bath and I get to experience what life is like for Flo, and I think that's the coolest part," Gagnon said.

Patterson said she also is excited about the change of scenery.

"Just a different type of city I think will be amazing. So sort of high-rise and things like that is just fascinating. And for Grace I think it will be great to sort of see like really, really amazing history of Bath," Patterson said.