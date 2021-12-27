Trending
Dec. 27, 2021

New Hampshire brothers have been regifting same box of candy for 34 years

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- A pair of New Hampshire brothers have been observing an unusual holiday tradition for more than three decades -- regifting the same box of candy each year for Christmas.

Ryan Wasson said he gave a Christmas-themed box of Life Savers candy to his brother, Eric, as a joke in 1987 because he knew the other boy didn't like them.

Eric Wasson said he kept the box of candy all year so he could give them to Ryan the next Christmas, starting a tradition between the two that has persisted each year since.

"Neither one of us will give up because we're brothers. We can never give up. If you ask which one has ever done the best as far as giving these, we're both going to say it's ourself. We're never going to give in," Ryan Wasson told WMUR-TV.

The brothers said their annual gifting has gotten creative, with elaborate pranks involving family, friends, coworkers and even the local sheriff's office.

"They melted one year, so they look pretty sad. So we've got the original box and then we've got a new box. Then they both go out, so the old ones are pretty sad. I wouldn't try those," Eric Wasson said.

