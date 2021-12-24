Advertisement
Odd News
Dec. 24, 2021 / 4:09 PM

Brothers reclaim record for climbing stairs with one balanced on other's head

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- A pair of Vietnamese acrobats reclaimed a Guinness World Record when one of them climbed 100 stairs outside a Spanish cathedral with the other balanced on his head.

Circus-performing brothers Giang Quoc Co, 37, and Giang Quoc Nghiep, 32, climbed 100 stairs outside St. Mary's Cathedral in Girona, breaking the Guinness World Record for most consecutive stairs climbed while balancing a person on the head.

Advertisement

The brothers said event organizers had to build 10 additional stairs for the event, as the cathedral only has 90.

"The new steps have a different height and material compared to the 90 existing ones. We did not have the chance to practice on these 10 steps in advance," Giang Quoc Co told VNexpress. "We used our experience, maintained steady breathing and foot rates and a moderate speed to successfully reach the finish line."

The brothers accomplished the feat in only 53 seconds.

The Giangs previously set the same record in 2016, when they climbed the same cathedral's 90 stairs. Their record was broken in 2018, when Peruvian acrobats Pablo Nonato Panduro and Joel Yaicate Saavedra scaled 91 stairs.

Read More

Pittsburgh-area bakery cooks up 7-foot 'Frosty the Doughman' 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant who was denied an Audi will receive new car, anyway Swap meet shopper returns family photos, letters to Hawaii brothers

Latest Headlines

Pittsburgh-area bakery cooks up 7-foot 'Frosty the Doughman'
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Pittsburgh-area bakery cooks up 7-foot 'Frosty the Doughman'
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- A Pittsburgh-area bakery unveiled "Frosty the Doughman," a 7-foot-tall snowman sculpture made out of bread.
Massachusetts man wins his second $1 million lottery jackpot
Odd News // 1 day ago
Massachusetts man wins his second $1 million lottery jackpot
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man who collected a $1 million jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket in 2008 scored his second $1 million prize 13 years later.
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant who was denied an Audi will receive new car, anyway
Odd News // 1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant who was denied an Audi will receive new car, anyway
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A Wheel of Fortune contestant who was denied a new Audi by a controversial technicality will be presented with the same model car by Audi, the company said.
Swap meet shopper returns family photos, letters to Hawaii brothers
Odd News // 1 day ago
Swap meet shopper returns family photos, letters to Hawaii brothers
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A Hawaii man who searches swap meets for collectables to resell on eBay ended up reuniting a pair of Hawaii brothers with photo albums and other precious mementos.
Flying squirrels found living on University of Nebraska campus
Odd News // 1 day ago
Flying squirrels found living on University of Nebraska campus
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A crew working to cut down a dying oak tree on the University of Nebraska's East Campus made an unexpected discovery in a hollow limb -- a family of flying squirrels.
Japanese professor develops TV screen viewer can taste
Odd News // 1 day ago
Japanese professor develops TV screen viewer can taste
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A professor at a Japanese university unveiled his latest innovation: a TV with a screen the viewer can taste.
Renovation project in Scotland uncovers message in a bottle from 1967
Odd News // 1 day ago
Renovation project in Scotland uncovers message in a bottle from 1967
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Workers renovating a market hall in Scotland found a message in a bottle from a mason who worked on the building in 1967.
Helicopter hoists bull that fell down California cliff
Odd News // 1 day ago
Helicopter hoists bull that fell down California cliff
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A bull that fell to the bottom of a 90-foot cliff was air-lifted to safety by police and firefighters using a helicopter.
Iraqi artist's string art portrait breaks Guinness World Record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Iraqi artist's string art portrait breaks Guinness World Record
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- An Iraqi artist who used string to create a portrait that measures more than 67 square feet achieved a Guinness World Record for the largest pin and thread art.
'Spider-Man's' Tom Holland flies with boy who saved sister from dog
Odd News // 1 day ago
'Spider-Man's' Tom Holland flies with boy who saved sister from dog
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- A young boy who saved his sister from a dog attack in 2020 was treated to a day on the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" set, where he got to go web-slinging with star Tom Holland.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant who was denied an Audi will receive new car, anyway
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant who was denied an Audi will receive new car, anyway
Family's Rudolph decoration repeatedly attacked by real deer
Family's Rudolph decoration repeatedly attacked by real deer
Top 10 Odd News stories of 2021: Cow stuck in tree, 'testicle bath'
Top 10 Odd News stories of 2021: Cow stuck in tree, 'testicle bath'
Helicopter hoists bull that fell down California cliff
Helicopter hoists bull that fell down California cliff
Surfer's board bitten by swimming boar in Hawaii
Surfer's board bitten by swimming boar in Hawaii
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement