A Detroit woman received a scratch-off lottery ticket as a birthday gift from her brother and ended up winning a $1 million jackpot. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman collected a $1 million jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket she received as a birthday gift from her brother. The 68-year-old Detroit woman told Michigan Lottery officials that her brother gave her a $1,000,000 Jumbo Cash scratch-off ticket, which costs $10, as a gift for her birthday. Advertisement

"My brother buys me a Lottery ticket for my birthday every year," the player said. "I scratched the ticket, and when I saw I won $1 million, I was in complete shock."

The ticket was purchased from Parkway Foods in Detroit.

"I am happy when I win $20, so winning a $1 million prize is an amazing feeling," the winner said.

The woman said she plans to use her winnings to buy a new car and share her new fortune with her family.