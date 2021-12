Singapore Airlines said two lions escaped from their transport container at Singapore's Changi Airport. but they were tranquilized and taken to a sanctuary for observation. File Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Two lions were safely tranquilized and taken to a secure facility after escaping from a container at a Singapore airport. Singapore Airlines confirmed the lions escaped at Changi Airport, but remained contained by safety netting until being shot with a tranquilizer gun by a team from the Mandai Wildlife Group. Advertisement

The group took the two lions, and five others in the same shipment, to a facility to recover from sedation.

The lions arrived at the airport from another country and had been due to depart the hub for a destination overseas. The lions' country of origin and intended destination were not released.

Singapore Airlines said an investigation is underway to determine how the lions escaped from the container.