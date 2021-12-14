Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Dec. 14, 2021 / 3:47 PM

African tortoise walks down Pennsylvania road, prompts 911 calls

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Pennsylvania said an escaped African tortoise went for a walk down the middle of a road, prompting 911 calls from concerned residents who feared the animal could be a snapping turtle.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission said 911 calls came in on Sunday reporting a large turtle walking down the middle of a street in Washington County.

Advertisement

"The original caller said it was a huge snapper and didn't know what to do with it, so he called 911," Waterways Conservation Officer Jon Stark wrote in a post on the commission's Facebook page.

Stark said he rushed to the scene to confirm the creature's species.

"If it was as big as they said it was, that's a giant snapping turtle," he wrote.

Stark said he arrived to find the 100-pound creature was not dangerous at all -- it was an African tortoise.

"This big old turtle just wanted to go for a walk and be free. Still not sure where he got loose from, but now he has a new home and a large area to roam," Stark wrote.

Read More

Honey spill creates 'sticky situation' on Indiana highway British zoo's escaped owl rescued from rooftop TV antenna Strongman Santa balances 8-foot chimney on his head

Latest Headlines

Maryland lottery player's impatience leads to $100,000 win
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Maryland lottery player's impatience leads to $100,000 win
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said his impatience in collecting a small lottery prize led to his winning a $100,000 jackpot from a scratch-off ticket.
Honey spill creates 'sticky situation' on Indiana highway
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Honey spill creates 'sticky situation' on Indiana highway
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- A stretch of interstate in Indiana experienced hours of delays Tuesday when a semi crash resulted in a large amount of honey being spilled across the roadway.
British zoo's escaped owl rescued from rooftop TV antenna
Odd News // 1 hour ago
British zoo's escaped owl rescued from rooftop TV antenna
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- An owl that escaped from a zoo in Wales in the United Kingdom was safely returned to the facility after being rescued from a TV antenna on top of a house.
Strongman Santa balances 8-foot chimney on his head
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Strongman Santa balances 8-foot chimney on his head
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- A British strongman with multiple Guinness World Records for balancing heavy objects on his head got into the Christmas spirit by balancing a chimney pot -- complete with smoke.
N.C. man attends 32 NFL home games in 74 days for Guinness World Record
Odd News // 4 hours ago
N.C. man attends 32 NFL home games in 74 days for Guinness World Record
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- A football fan from North Carolina broke a Guinness World Record by attending home games for all 32 NFL teams in the span of 74 days.
Two lions escape from transport container at Singapore airport
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Two lions escape from transport container at Singapore airport
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Two lions were safely tranquilized and taken to a secure facility after escaping from a container at a Singapore airport.
Dog lost in Texas reunited with family two years later
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Dog lost in Texas reunited with family two years later
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- A dog who went missing from a Texas home two years ago was found and reunited with his family six months after they moved to Nebraska.
Michigan man wins $2M after using same lottery numbers 'for years'
Odd News // 1 day ago
Michigan man wins $2M after using same lottery numbers 'for years'
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said there was a good reason that the winning Mega Millions numbers seemed "familiar" to him -- they were the same numbers he's been using for years.
New Mexico firefighters rescue deer stranded on thin ice
Odd News // 1 day ago
New Mexico firefighters rescue deer stranded on thin ice
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- A New Mexico firefighter crawled across the thin ice of a partially frozen lake on his stomach to rescue a deer stranded on the ice.
Malaysian magician sets two Guinness World Records with speedy tricks
Odd News // 1 day ago
Malaysian magician sets two Guinness World Records with speedy tricks
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- A Malaysian magician set a pair of Guinness World Records when he performed 37 magic tricks in one minute and then another 30 tricks in one minute while blindfolded.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bear cub attacks inflatable reindeer in California yard
Bear cub attacks inflatable reindeer in California yard
Family finds venomous snake slithering in their Christmas tree
Family finds venomous snake slithering in their Christmas tree
Utah family transforms home into life-sized gingerbread house
Utah family transforms home into life-sized gingerbread house
Malaysian magician sets two Guinness World Records with speedy tricks
Malaysian magician sets two Guinness World Records with speedy tricks
Idaho man breaks Guinness record pushing balloon with face
Idaho man breaks Guinness record pushing balloon with face
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement